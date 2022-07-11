Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said Sunday that Montas "felt good" following his throwing session a day earlier, but the right-hander isn't scheduled to start during the team's three-game series in Texas that begins Monday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Oakland looks as though it will decide whether to place Montas on the injured list or include him in the rotation for next weekend's series in Houston based on how he fares during a bullpen session, which will likely come Monday or Tuesday. Though Montas checked out fine after playing catch Saturday, getting on a mound and proving he can command all his pitches without any discomfort in his shoulder will be a stiffer test. If Montas is unable to pitch in next weekend's series, the Athletics could turn to Zach Logue, Adam Oller or Austin Pruitt to make a spot start.