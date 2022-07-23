Montas reported feeling only "normal soreness" in his previously inflamed shoulder following his three-inning start Thursday against the Tigers, the Associated Press reports.

Manager Mark Kotsay added that "Frankie should be ready to go" when asked about Montas making his next scheduled start. The right-hander was limited to 53 pitches against the Tigers, but if he continues to be free of any unusual residual effects in coming days, Montas could be ready to handle close to a normal workload when he next takes the mound against the Astros on Tuesday or Wednesday.