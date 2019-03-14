Athletics' Frankie Montas: Fires four strong in win
Montas allowed an unearned run on two hits and a walk over four innings in a 12-11 Cactus League win over the Cubs on Wednesday. He struck out five.
Montas' push for the final rotation spot continued in excellent fashion during the relief outing, as he shut down what had been a hot-hitting Cubs squad up to his entry into the game. Montas lowered his spring ERA to a minuscule 0.69 across 13 innings. The combination of Montas' lack of minor-league options, his strong spring and an established big-league track record seemingly give him a leg up on the job, but manager Bob Melvin is also considering phenom Jesus Luzardo, among others, for the open spot.
More News
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Cruising through spring•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Making strong bid for rotation spot•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Recalled by Oakland•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Set for promotion•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Majors return put on hold•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: To handle bulk of innings Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Are these prime 'risks' really risky?
Finding prime players with the right kinds of injury risk can be a game-changer in Fantasy...
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
Enough has happened already in spring training to change the complexion of an NL-only draft....
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring notes: Hays a sleeper again
Austin Hays is having the spring we all hoped he would last year while Caleb Smith, Trevor...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Busts: Three picks to (re)consider
Chris Towers, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer give some of their favorite bust picks -- and other...