Montas (1-0) earned the win over the Angels on Sunday. He allowed one run and three hits while striking out six in six innings.

This was a terrific start to the year for Montas, who didn't lock up a rotation spot until the end of spring training. The 26-year-old's lone mistake was a solo shot off the bat of Kole Calhoun in the sixth inning. Montas should get the ball during next weekend's series against a tough Astros lineup.