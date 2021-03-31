Montas (finger) is tentatively lined up to make his first start of the season in Monday's series opener against the Dodgers, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Montas would have been on track to start in the Athletics' season-opening four-game series with the Astros this weekend, but those plans were foiled after he suffered a torn cuticle on his right middle finger during his final Cactus League start last week. The Athletics don't seem particularly concerned about the issue, but Montas will still need to complete a simulated game Wednesday without any setbacks before he's confirmed as a member of the Opening Day rotation. Since the Athletics want to give him his normal four days off following the simulated game, he won't be available to make his 2021 debut until Monday.