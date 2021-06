Montas took the no-decision in Saturday's 6-5 loss to San Francisco, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks with five strikeouts in five innings.

Montas rebounded nicely from last start's eight runs allowed, surrendering both of his runs on a LaMonte Wade two-run home run. The five total baserunners were the second fewest in any of Montas' 16 starts as he looks to regain his excellent 2019 form.