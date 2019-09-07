Montas (suspension) has been working out at the Athletics' spring training facility in Arizona since late July and is preparing to return to the major-league roster Sept. 25 when first eligible, Athletics radio play-by-play broadcaster Vince Cotroneo reports.

As his 80-game suspension nears its end, Montas will be able to return to action in the minors leagues beginning Sept. 10, with general manager David Forst already indicating the right-hander would pitch in games if any of the organization's affiliates are still competing in the postseason. If not, Montas will gear up for a return to the big leagues by pitching in simulated games before the Athletics formally reinstate him. Since he hasn't pitched at any level since June 20, Montas probably won't have sufficient time to stretch out for a starting role, but he should provide a boost to the Oakland bullpen for the final five games of the regular season. Since the suspension kept Montas off the 40-man roster beyond Aug. 31, he won't be eligible to pitch in the playoffs should the Athletics qualify.