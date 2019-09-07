Athletics' Frankie Montas: Gearing up for late-season return
Montas (suspension) has been working out at the Athletics' spring training facility in Arizona since late July and is preparing to return to the major-league roster Sept. 25 when first eligible, Athletics radio play-by-play broadcaster Vince Cotroneo reports.
As his 80-game suspension nears its end, Montas will be able to return to action in the minors leagues beginning Sept. 10, with general manager David Forst already indicating the right-hander would pitch in games if any of the organization's affiliates are still competing in the postseason. If not, Montas will gear up for a return to the big leagues by pitching in simulated games before the Athletics formally reinstate him. Since he hasn't pitched at any level since June 20, Montas probably won't have sufficient time to stretch out for a starting role, but he should provide a boost to the Oakland bullpen for the final five games of the regular season. Since the suspension kept Montas off the 40-man roster beyond Aug. 31, he won't be eligible to pitch in the playoffs should the Athletics qualify.
More News
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Slapped with 80-game ban•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Stellar in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Fans nine in ninth win•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Whiffs 10 in victory•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Solid in seventh win•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Too generous in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Week 25 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...