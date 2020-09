Montas (3-3) earned the win in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader in Houston after allowing two runs on six hits with four strikeouts and one walk over five innings.

Montas surrendered 18 earned runs and had an 11:9 K:BB across his previous three outings, so Tuesday's performance was a welcome sight. The 27-year-old has a 5.73 ERA and 1.54 WHIP through 37.2 innings and will look to build on that effort Sunday versus the Rangers.