Montas (3-0) got the win against the Royals on Friday, giving up two earned runs on six hits over 7.2 innings, striking out five and walking one in Oakland's 7-2 victory.

Make that three lights-out starts in a row for Montas, who has now won all three of his starts since making his season debut on May 27, and given up just three earned run over 22.2 innings in that time. His ability to work deep into games has been impressive, as this was the second start in a row where he's worked past the seventh inning. It's still too early to be forming definitive conclusions on him, but Montas is providing great returns so far, and he might be worth a stash to see if he's able to keep this up. He will have a tough assignment in his next start, as he's scheduled to face the Astros in a home start next Thursday.