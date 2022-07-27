Montas (4-9) allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits, three walks and two hit batsmen while striking out four in five innings in a win over the Astros on Tuesday.

Montas had some control issues, but he was able to limit the damage. The Athletics' bullpen followed up with four scoreless innings of relief to earn the right-hander his first win since June 11. Montas threw 78 pitches (44 strikes) in this outing, which puts him in the neighborhood of a normal workload. He has a 3.18 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 109:28 K:BB across 104.2 innings in 19 starts this year. The 29-year-old is considered a top trade target, so there's no guarantee his next outing comes in Oakland's green and gold. If he stays put, he's tentatively projected for a road start versus the Angels next week.