Montas (2-3) took the loss during Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Tigers. He allowed four runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and three walks over 6.1 innings.

Montas started off with four scoreless frames before Detroit tallied three runs over the fifth and sixth innings, but he still came back out for the seventh. The right-hander struck out the first batter but was pulled after walking Robbie Grossman, who eventually came around to score. Montas has covered at least five frames in all seven starts this season, and he has a 3.77 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 41:12 K:BB across 43 innings.