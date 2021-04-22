Montas didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 13-12 extra-inning win over the Twins, surrendering six runs on nine hits -- including three home runs -- over four innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The right-hander tossed 56 of 76 pitches for strikes but his command within the zone left a lot to be desired, as he served up three doubles in addition to two blasts by Nelson Cruz and one by Josh Donaldson. Montas will drag a 6.75 ERA and more palatable 20:5 K:BB through 18.2 innings into his next start Tuesday in Tampa Bay.