Montas (2-2) allowed nine earned runs on six hits and four walks while striking out one across 1.2 innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.

Montas was both hit hard and wild in this short outing, as he allowed two extra-base hits, three walks and threw a wild pitch in the first inning. That led to five earned runs, but the trouble continued in the following frame, as he allowed a leadoff homer as well as two singles and a walk prior to being pulled. It was a disastrous start for Montas, who was making his first start since being scratched on Friday with back tightness. He'll look to get back on track in his next turn through the rotation, currently penciled in for Sunday against the Angels.