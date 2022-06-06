Montas (2-6) took the loss during Sunday's 5-2 defeat at the hands of the Red Sox, allowing four runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk with seven strikeouts in six innings.

Montas was lucky to escape the first inning with only one run on his ledger despite four hits but didn't fare as well in the sixth, when a Kevin Smith error extended the inning and allowed for a go-ahead Franchy Cordero three-run home run. Oakland has now lost each of the 29-year-old's last nine even though Montas features a solid 2.87 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 61 strikeouts during those 53.1 innings. He'll look to get back in the win column against Cleveland next weekend.