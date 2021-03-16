Montas fired three scoreless innings in a Cactus League loss to the White Sox on Sunday, allowing two hits and no walks while recording two strikeouts.

Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports Montas consistently hit 95-97 mph with his fastball and even ticked up to 99 mph at one point. The right-hander also officially began the process of reincorporating a splitter that had worked very effectively back in his career-best 2019 but that he'd largely abandoned last season. "That's something I think will help me like it helped in the past," Montas said of throwing the splitter more. "I want to be able to work on it and make sure it's ready for the season."