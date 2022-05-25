Montas (hand) is listed as the Athletics' probable starter for Thursday's game against the Rangers in Oakland, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Montas' inclusion on the Athletics' pitching schedule for the four-game series with Texas implies that he was able to complete a between-starts bullpen session without any discomfort. His previous start last weekend against the Angels was cut short in the second inning, when he was struck in his pitching hand by a line drive.