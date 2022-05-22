Montas exited Saturday's start versus the Angels with a right hand injury, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Montas was clipped on the right hand while fielding a Luis Rengifo line drive in the bottom of the second frame, forcing him to exit the game early. He tried a few practice tosses, but ultimately was unable to remain in the game after the play. Domingo Acevedo replaced him on the mound and the Athletics will now have to rely on their bullpen for the rest of the contest. Montas will inevitably undergo testing later tonight and the results will provide more clarity to his health.