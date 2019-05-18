Montas (5-2) picked up the win in Friday's 7-2 victory over the Tigers, allowing two runs on four hits over 8.2 innings while striking out a career-high 10.

The right-hander was closing in on his first career complete game, but Miguel Cabrera's second double of the night brought home a run in the ninth and sent Montas to the showers after 109 pitches (73 strikes). He'll take a 2.67 ERA and outstanding 52:11 K:BB through 54 innings into his next outing Wednesday in Cleveland.