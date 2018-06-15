Athletics' Frankie Montas: Knocked around in first loss
Montas (3-1) threw 5.1 innings, giving up seven runs (five earned) while allowing 11 hits and four walks in a 7-3 loss to Houston on Thursday. He struck out just one batter.
This will certainly be an outing to forget for Montas, who dominated in his first three starts this season prior to this outing. He allowed just one homer Thursday, but just couldn't keep Houston off the bases all day. The ugly performance shoots his ERA from 1.25 to 3.33 with 15 strikeouts and seven walks in 27 innings. Montas looks to turn things around next week in a solid matchup against San Diego.
