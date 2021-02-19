Montas landed on the COVID-19 injured list Friday, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The news is not unexpected after reports emerged Wednesday that Montas tested positive for the virus. A timeline for his arrival in camp has not yet been provided, so it's possible his buildup winds up being delayed enough that he's not at full strength by Opening Day. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the Athletics to add new signing Yusmeiro Petit.
