Montas was removed after two innings in his Cactus League start Thursday versus the Mariners due to an apparent finger injury on his pitching hand, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Montas was briefly visited on the mound by a trainer before he headed to the dugout. He had endured a rocky outing prior to departing, giving up two runs on three hits and two walks. The Athletics will likely provide an update on Montas' condition Thursday or Friday after getting a chance to evaluate him, but the timing of the injury is less than ideal with Opening Day just a week away.