Athletics' Frankie Montas: Lights up radar gun in live BP
Montas, who's coming off a career-best season in 2019, was impressive while facing live hitters for the first time Thursday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander could be poised for his best year yet in 2020 if he can remain healthy, and Thursday's strong showing was certainly an excellent first step. Montas was subject to an 80-game suspension for violating MLB's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program last season, but he still managed career bests in wins (nine), ERA (2.63), WHIP (1.11) and strikeouts (103) across 16 starts. Given his mid-90s fastball and body of work in 2019, Montas could ultimately prove to be the ace of the staff this season if he manages to stay on the field.
