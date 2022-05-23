Montas (hand) threw a bullpen session Monday and is on track to make his next start Thursday against the Rangers, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Montas was forced to leave Saturday's outing after being clipped in the hand by a line drive. However, X-rays revealed no structural damage, and his ability to throw Monday means he will likely stay in line for his regularly scheduled start. Through 50.2 innings this season, Montas has a 3.55 ERA with a 1.01 WHIP and a 55:13 K:BB.