Montas (2-3) took the loss in Game 2 of Saturday's twin bill against Houston, pitching 3.1 innings and allowing five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five.

Montas needed 76 pitches to get 10 outs in the short start. He fell behind in the first inning when Kyle Tucker cleared the bases with a three-run triple and gave up two more runs in the second on a two-run blast off the bat of George Springer. Montas pitched well over his first four starts, but since returning from back tightness Aug. 18 he has yielded 18 earned runs in 9.2 innings, pushing his ERA to 6.06 on the season. The right-hander will try to bounce back when he returns home to face San Diego on Friday.