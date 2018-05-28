Athletics' Frankie Montas: Looks sharp in first start
Montas (1-0) picked up the win against the Diamondbacks on Sunday, giving up just one earned run on three hits over six innings, striking out seven and walking two as Oakland bagged a 2-1 victory.
After getting called up from Triple-A Nashville before this start to get the first crack at filling the spot in Oakland's rotation for the injured Brett Anderson (shoulder), Montas looked sharp in his first outing of the year, throwing six strong innings before exiting the contest after tossing 82 pitches. This was likely a good enough showing to earn Montas another go-around in the rotation with Anderson out. However, it's not clear at this point what that would mean for his fantasy prospects, as the 25-year-old had only thrown 47 career big-league innings coming into this start and had an unimpressive 6.32 ERA and a 1.74 WHIP over that time.
