Athletics' Frankie Montas: Majors return put on hold
Montas isn't eligible to be recalled from Triple-A Nashville until 10 days after his Aug. 31 demotion to the Sounds due to a clause in the collective bargaining agreement, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The Athletics overlooked the provision -- which requires a team to wait 10 days before recalling a player that's been optioned to the minors, even if the minor-league team's season is over -- and had originally planed on having Montas back with them to serve as the long reliever in Tuesday's bullpen day against the Yankees. Instead, they'll have to wait until early next week to get the right-hander back in the fold.
More News
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: To handle bulk of innings Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Sent to minors following start•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Pushes through tough start•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Recalled ahead of start•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Set to join rotation Thursday•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Candidate for spot start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...