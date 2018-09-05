Montas isn't eligible to be recalled from Triple-A Nashville until 10 days after his Aug. 31 demotion to the Sounds due to a clause in the collective bargaining agreement, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Athletics overlooked the provision -- which requires a team to wait 10 days before recalling a player that's been optioned to the minors, even if the minor-league team's season is over -- and had originally planed on having Montas back with them to serve as the long reliever in Tuesday's bullpen day against the Yankees. Instead, they'll have to wait until early next week to get the right-hander back in the fold.