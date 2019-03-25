Athletics' Frankie Montas: Makes starting rotation
Montas has been named to Oakland's starting rotation, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic reports.
Montas will enter the 2019 season at the Athletics' No. 4 starting pitcher, an unsurprising choice given his success in spring training. He started 11 games last year with Oakland and posted a 3.88 ERA with a 43:21 K:BB across 65 innings.
More News
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Makes stellar case for spot•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Fires four strong in win•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Cruising through spring•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Making strong bid for rotation spot•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Recalled by Oakland•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Set for promotion•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Marlins SP have Fantasy appeal
The Marlins again figure to be an afterthought in the Fantasy world, but their young starting...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...