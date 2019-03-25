Montas has been named to Oakland's starting rotation, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic reports.

Montas will enter the 2019 season at the Athletics' No. 4 starting pitcher, an unsurprising choice given his success in spring training. He started 11 games last year with Oakland and posted a 3.88 ERA with a 43:21 K:BB across 65 innings.

