Montas fired three scoreless innings in an exhibition win over the Giants on Sunday, allowing two walks and recording three strikeouts.

The right-hander brought his spring ERA down to a minuscule 0.56 with the outing, which may have cemented his claim to one of the two open rotation spots. Montas has added a bit more variety to his repertoire thus far this year, utilizing sinkers and changeups to make his mid-90s fastball even more effective. Chris Haft of MLB.com reports that while manager Bob Melvin isn't ready to announce his final personnel decisions, he's clearly been impacted by Montas' spring performance. "Frankie Montas is pitching great," Melvin said. "I'm not saying he's on there for sure -- we'll let guys know at the appropriate time -- but, man, he's done everything that you would ask to make a team. And when you're pitching like he is to make a team, there's more pressure on you. So it's been doubly impressive."