Athletics' Frankie Montas: Makes stellar case for spot
Montas fired three scoreless innings in an exhibition win over the Giants on Sunday, allowing two walks and recording three strikeouts.
The right-hander brought his spring ERA down to a minuscule 0.56 with the outing, which may have cemented his claim to one of the two open rotation spots. Montas has added a bit more variety to his repertoire thus far this year, utilizing sinkers and changeups to make his mid-90s fastball even more effective. Chris Haft of MLB.com reports that while manager Bob Melvin isn't ready to announce his final personnel decisions, he's clearly been impacted by Montas' spring performance. "Frankie Montas is pitching great," Melvin said. "I'm not saying he's on there for sure -- we'll let guys know at the appropriate time -- but, man, he's done everything that you would ask to make a team. And when you're pitching like he is to make a team, there's more pressure on you. So it's been doubly impressive."
More News
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Fires four strong in win•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Cruising through spring•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Making strong bid for rotation spot•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Recalled by Oakland•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Set for promotion•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Majors return put on hold•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers, busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Gennett injury proves costly
With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...