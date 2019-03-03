Montas fired three scoreless innings in Saturday's 1-0 Cactus League win over the Indians, allowing two hits and recording a pair of strikeouts.

Montas put up his second scoreless effort in as many spring appearances, with Saturday's outing coming in relief. The hard-throwing right-hander worked the final three innings of the win, earning the save and making another strong case in his bid for the fifth and final rotation spot. According to Jane Lee of MLB.com, Montas is one of two candidates for the job -- Aaron Brooks being the other -- that is out of minor-league options, which could serve as a tiebreaker in his favor when it comes time for manager Bob Melvin to make a final decision.