Montas, who was cleared to join spring training Thursday after a bout with COVID-19, is still experiencing some light chest congestion but has been able to get through workouts without issue thus far, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander also dealt with body aches and headaches while going through the virus, but he's been free of those since quarantining in his Arizona home for 14 days. Montas has been in the process of ramping back up after his late start, although he was throwing live bullpens before the diagnosis. The soon-to-be 28-year-old is trying to focus on having fun on the mound again in 2021 after a mostly miserable 2020 in which he produced a 5.60 ERA and 1.51 WHIP, and he's also looking to reincorporate a splitter that worked very effectively for him in 2019 after relying heavily on just his fastball and slider last season.