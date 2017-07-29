Montas allowed an earned run on two hits and four walks over 2.1 innings in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Twins while also recording four strikeouts.

Montas' 49-pitch outing was anything but dull, with his control issues leading to a significantly elevated pitch count. The hard-throwing reliever appears to be struggling with some of the same issues that led to his demotion to Triple-A Nashville, but his considerable upside and tantalizing upper 90s fastball are likely to continue affording him plenty of rope for the time being.

