Montas (shoulder) is now slated to undergo an MRI on Tuesday, but manager Mark Kotsay remains optimistic about the right-hander's status, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Kotsay noted Montas is doing well after exiting Sunday's start after just one inning due to tightness behind his right shoulder, and the Athletics skipper added that his staff ace "doesn't feel like this is a big issue". The 29-year-old's status should become a lot clearer once the results of his evaluation are in, but if Montas' optimism proves warranted, he could potentially get through the issue without missing a start.