Montas (shoulder) is slated to undergo an MRI in Oakland on Monday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander experienced tightness behind his right shoulder in Sunday's brief 13-pitch start against the Mariners, with manager Mark Kotsay noted Montas couldn't get "fully extended" on his pitches. Consequently, a Monday MRI has already been ordered up, and the results should offer further clarity on Montas' chances of making his next scheduled start against the Astros on Saturday.
More News
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Day-to-day with shoulder tightness•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Lifted after one inning•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Takes no-hit bid into eighth•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Allows season-high 10 hits•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Wins despite giving up runs•