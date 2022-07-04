Montas (shoulder) is slated to undergo an MRI in Oakland on Monday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander experienced tightness behind his right shoulder in Sunday's brief 13-pitch start against the Mariners, with manager Mark Kotsay noted Montas couldn't get "fully extended" on his pitches. Consequently, a Monday MRI has already been ordered up, and the results should offer further clarity on Montas' chances of making his next scheduled start against the Astros on Saturday.