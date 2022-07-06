Montas was diagnosed with inflammation but no structural damage to his right shoulder after undergoing an MRI on Tuesday, but he won't be available to make his next turn through Oakland's rotation, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Due to an off day Thursday, the Athletics wouldn't have to replace Montas in the rotation until the second game of their series with the Rangers next week. For now, Montas looks as though he'll avoid a trip to the injured list, though those plans could change if he fails to demonstrate enough progress in the next few days. Montas tentatively lines up to return to the rotation for the Athletics' final series of the first half next weekend in Houston. Through his first 17 starts this season, Montas has compiled a 3.26 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 100:24 K:BB in 96.2 innings, but he's been saddled with a 3-9 record due largely to poor support from his offense.