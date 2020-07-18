Manager Bob Melvin said Saturday that Montas will be the Athletics' Opening Day starter, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com

Melvin raved about Montas' three-inning outing in a simulated game Monday, and the right-hander was officially named the starter for the team's season opener against the Angels on July 24. The 27-year-old was suspended for 80 games last season but posted a career-best 2.63 ERA and 1.11 WHIP over 96 innings across 16 starts and impressed in three Cactus League outings this spring.