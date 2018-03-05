Athletics' Frankie Montas: Notches first spring win
Montas (1-0) allowed two earned runs on four hits and three walks over 2.1 innings in Sunday's 12-4 Cactus League win over the Padres. He also recorded three strikeouts.
The hard-throwing former reliever was touched up by Eric Hosmer for a two-run shot in the third, the latter's first round tripper in a Padres uniform. Some of the control problems that often plagued Montas during his 32-inning stint in 2017 also resurfaced, following an exhibition debut against the Indians last Tuesday in which he'd refrained from issuing any free passes. Early returns on the Athletics' experiment to stretch out the 24-year-old this spring are mixed, as he's now allowed four earned runs on seven hits and Sunday's three walks over 4.1 innings across two trips to the mound.
