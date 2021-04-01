Montas (finger) is on track to pitch Monday against the Dodgers after throwing a successful simulated game Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Montas suffered a ripped cuticle on March 25, and his status has remained uncertain since. However, he "threw great" during the simulated game and appears to be lined up to start the team's fifth contest of the campaign.
