Montas (back) felt good during a throwing session Sunday and is scheduled to return to the Oakland rotation for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Montas was scratched with back tightness ahead of his scheduled turn Friday against the Giants, and though he was initially considered a candidate to start Sunday's series finale, the Athletics elected to take a more cautious approach with the right-hander, who threw a side session instead. Due to the brevity of his absence, Montas isn't expected to face any major restrictions Tuesday as he takes the hill for his fifth start of 2020. Montas owns a 1.57 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 22:9 K:BB across 23 innings.