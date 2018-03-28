Montas was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, The Athletic's Julian McWilliams reports.

Montas will start the 2018 campaign back at the minor-league level after failing to win a spot on the Opening Day roster. Last season, the reliever appeared in 23 games for Oakland, logging a 7.03 ERA and 1.84 WHIP over 32 innings.

