Montas was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday.

Montas has been working on-and-off out of the major-league bullpen this season but will be sent back to Triple-A with Jharel Cotton (finger) returning from the disabled list Sunday. Montas struggled in his time in the majors, posting a 7.03 ERA and 13.2 percent walk rate over 32 innings of relief.

