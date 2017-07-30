Athletics' Frankie Montas: Optioned to Triple-A
Montas was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday.
Montas has been working on-and-off out of the major-league bullpen this season but will be sent back to Triple-A with Jharel Cotton (finger) returning from the disabled list Sunday. Montas struggled in his time in the majors, posting a 7.03 ERA and 13.2 percent walk rate over 32 innings of relief.
