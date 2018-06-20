Montas (4-1) got the win Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits and three walks while striking out six over 6.2 innings against the Padres.

The Oakland offense jumped all over Padres starter Joey Lucchesi, staking Montas out to a 7-0 lead by the third inning as he cruised to a fourth win in his five starts. The 25-year-old was working to just a 4.39 ERA over nine starts with Triple-A Nashville, but has had much more success since joining the big-league club; he's allowed more than two runs just once and has worked into the seventh inning in three of the last four outings. He'll take a 2.41 ERA into Monday's start in Detroit.