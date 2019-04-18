Montas (3-1) gave up one run on three hits with two walks while striking out six through 6.1 innings in a win over the Astros on Wednesday.

A RBI-single from Michael Brantley in the bottom of the sixth inning was the only hiccup in a nice start for Montas. The 26-year-old has pitched at least six innings in three of his four starts and has not surrendered more than three runs in any outing. The right-hander has a 3-1 record with a 2.70 ERA this season. Montas will look to keep the same consistency in his next start Tuesday against the Rangers.