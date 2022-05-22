Montas said he isn't experiencing any pain in his hand and played catch Sunday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 29-year-old exited Saturday's start after being struck by a comebacker on his right hand, but X-rays came back negative and there doesn't appear to be any residual soreness. Montas appears on track for his next turn through the rotation, though his ability to complete a bullpen in the next couple days will be the final hurdle before being fully cleared.