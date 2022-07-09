Montas (shoulder) played catch Saturday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Montas underwent an MRI on Tuesday that revealed no structural damage to his right shoulder, and he'll remain on the active roster rather than being placed on the injured list. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but manager Mark Kotsay hopes that the right-hander will be able to make a start prior to the All-Star break.
