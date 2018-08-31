Montas (5-4) allowed seven runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out four across six innings to take the loss Thursday against the Mariners.

Seven of the first nine batters Montas faced reached base, which allowed the Mariners to score five runs in the first inning. While he surrendered two more earned runs, he managed to settle down to work six innings, avoiding a completely disastrous outing in the process. While Montas maintains a respectable 3.96 ERA, the rest of his skills suggest that mark is too generous, as he has a 1.48 WHIP to go along with only 43 strikeouts across 63.2 innings.