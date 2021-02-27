Montas, who was cleared to join spring training Thursday after a stay on the COVID-19 injured list, has already begun his ramp-up process, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander has already begun a throwing program, and manager Bob Melvin has confirmed Montas will be on the same schedule as the rest of the staff, but just a bit behind in the actual implementation. Montas is expected to progress from throwing bullpens to facing hitters in simulated situations in coming days, and he'll naturally have a chance to see action in multiple Cactus League games.