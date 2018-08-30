Athletics' Frankie Montas: Recalled ahead of start
Montas was recalled from Triple-A Nashville ahead of his scheduled start against the Mariners.
As expected, Montas will enter the big-league rotation Thursday in place of the injured Sean Manaea (shoulder). The 25-year-old is 5-3 with a 3.75 ERA across 10 starts (57.2 innings) for the A's this season. With Manaea potentially out for the season, Montas could stick in the rotation for multiple starts if he holds his own. Ryan Dull was sent to the minors to clear room for the right-hander.
More News
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Set to join rotation Thursday•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Candidate for spot start•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Optioned back to Nashville•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Takes loss after 4.1 innings•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Throws five innings in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Recalled before start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...