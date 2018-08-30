Montas was recalled from Triple-A Nashville ahead of his scheduled start against the Mariners.

As expected, Montas will enter the big-league rotation Thursday in place of the injured Sean Manaea (shoulder). The 25-year-old is 5-3 with a 3.75 ERA across 10 starts (57.2 innings) for the A's this season. With Manaea potentially out for the season, Montas could stick in the rotation for multiple starts if he holds his own. Ryan Dull was sent to the minors to clear room for the right-hander.