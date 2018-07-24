Athletics' Frankie Montas: Recalled before start
Montas was recalled from Triple-A Nashville ahead of Tuesday's start against the Rangers.
Few MLB starters appear more destined for negative regression than Montas, as he boasts a 3.35 ERA that is not supported at all by his 1.39 WHIP, 30:15 K:BB in 48.1 innings or his 4.56 xFIP. That said, he figures to stick in the big-league rotation for the time being.
