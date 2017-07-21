Athletics' Frankie Montas: Recalled from Triple-A
The Athletics recalled Montas from Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.
Montas will provide length in the bullpen. He's fared decently with the Sounds, producing a 4.22 ERA but striking out 31 in 21.1 innings (including six starts), though he's scuffled more in the majors with a 6.91 ERA over 28.2 frames. It seems as if the 24-year-old's future profiles as a reliever, despite the possibility that he could perform as a wild but often dominant starter.
