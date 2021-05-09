Montas (4-2) earned the win Saturday against the Rays after posting 5.1 innings of two-run ball, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out six.

Montas barely qualified for the win in this one, and he ended just outs away from what would've been his fifth quality start over his last six appearances. He's been prone to have an occasional down game here and there, but Montas has been getting the job done as one of the most important hurlers in the A's pitching staff. He owns a 5.50 ERA and a 35:8 K:BB through 36 innings in 2021.